Tupelo is enjoying another major sports weekend at facilities around the city.
The Soccer Spring Classic and Tupelo Spring Free For All Softball Tournament began on Saturday and will wrap up today. The city’s first collegiate swim meet was held on Saturday.
The Soccer Spring Classic attracted more than 1,500 players to Tupelo, while the Tupelo Spring Free For All Softball Tournament welcomed over 400 participants. The college meet hosted 65 swimmers.
“This is a big weekend for Tupelo,” said Neal McCoy, Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director. “This type of weekend fills up our local hotels and restaurants, making a significant economic impact in the community. We are excited to welcome all of these athletes and their familie.”
The Soccer Spring Classic has been a spring staple in Tupelo for more than 15 years.
Teams are competing at Ballard Park Sportsplex and on the Tupelo High School turf field. Due to new partnerships with the Birmingham United Soccer Association and Lobos Memphis Futbol Club, players from all over the southeast flocked to Tupelo for the competition.
“We are very excited about the turnout we have seen for this event,” said Cory Freemont, Tupelo Youth Soccer Association President. “Our staff has been working to build reciprocating agreements with organization throughout the southeast so we are able to bring great competition to one of the best complexes in the state.
“We are very proud of the quality of this event, both in size and competition.”
The Tupelo Spring Free For All Softball Tournament is an invitational that includes 34 softball teams from Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee. This event, sanctioned by the United States Specialty Sports Associations, is being held at the Veterans Softball Complex and Eastwood Softball Complex.
‘Great fields’
“The City of Tupelo has always welcomed our players, coaches, and families,” said Heath Fullilove, USSSA tournament director. “The complexes at Veterans and Eastwood have outstanding crews who ensure our teams have great fields on which to compete.”
The Tupelo Aquatic Center hosted the Collegiate Club Swim Meet. Collegiate clubs are teams organized by students that compete against other universities and colleges.
It was the first collegiate event for the facility.
Teams from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, North Alabama, Emory University, UAB and Washington University St. Louis all competed.