TUPELO GOLDEN WAVE
AT A GLANCE
Division: 1-6A
2019 record: 7-5, 5-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Ty Hardin (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Dalton Hughes, OLB, Sr.
• Rangy D-I prospect led team with 5.5 sacks last season.
Jake Weir, QB, Sr.
• In first year as starter, passed for 2,257 yards, 20 TDs, 9 INTs.
Jarius McGinister, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 296 yards, 5 TDs last year in a backup role.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Ty Hardin made four hires after being named head coach. Among those is Trey Ward, who left Pontotoc to be Tupelo’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
OFFENSE
QB Jake Weir (Sr.) is expected to build off a strong 2019 season, his first as a starter. But he’s missing some big weapons, namely D-I signees Jaycob Horn and Tripp Wilson.
Hardin is high on Corbin Huggins (Sr.), and he also likes the potential of sophomores K.D. Gibson and Daelyn Patton. Alex Pounds (Jr.) and Chase Henley (Sr.) are also in the receivers mix.
Jarius McGinister (Sr.) steps into the lead tailback role. He’s a stocky downhill runner who will be complemented by the smaller, speedier Kendrick King (Sr.).
All five starters on the line have starting experience, including tackles Ken Dilworth (Sr.) and Gentry Turner (Sr.). Hardin said it’s one of the bigger lines Tupelo has had in recent years.
DEFENSE
Hardin will employ the 3-4 alignment he used at Houston and has a stacked front seven.
Izaiah Mallory (Sr.) and RoRo Hampton (Jr.) are solid nose guards. Jacarius Clayton (Jr.), who stands 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, has been moved from tight end to defensive end and could pose a big matchup problem.
Quay Edwards (Sr.), an outside LB last year, will also play end.
Outside linebacker Dalton Hughes (Sr.) and inside linebacker Justin Wilson (Sr.) are a formidable tandem, having combined for 170 tackles last season.
The secondary is young but very athletic. Sophomores Lamarcus Heard and Zach Pratt hold down the safety spots, while cornerback has several candidates.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tanner Goggans (Sr.) returns as the kicker, while Weir will once again punt.
Among the possible kick returners are Huggins, Fred Adams (So.) and Colin Southward (Sr.).
X-FACTOR
Early wins against a tough schedule could go a long way toward solidifying the culture Hardin is establishing.
COACH SPEAK
“I’d rather be thrown in the deep end and see if I can swim or sink real quick. I love that we’ve got some battles on hand early on.” – Ty Hardin
Brad Locke