Tupelo Golden Wave
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-6A
2018 record: 7-5, 4-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Trent Hammond (7th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Adam Miller, DB, Sr.
• Recorded 37 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 INTs, defended 6 passes.
Jaycob Horn, WR, Sr.
• Recorded 42 tackles, 1 INT on defense; recently committed to Ole Miss as a WR.
David Hayes, RB, Sr.
• Rushed for 306 yards, 2 TDs, averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
COACHING EM UP
Tupelo made three additions to its staff. Chris McCrory will coach running backs, Aubrey Bell, receivers; and Shawn Sanks, outside linebackers.
OFFENSE
After losing a three-year starter at QB, Jake Weir (Jr.) steps in and takes over. Beside him in the backfield will be running back David Hayes (Sr.), who received a multitude of touches last season.
Weir will have two Division I athletes to throw to in Memphis baseball commit Trip Wilson (Sr.) and Ole Miss commit Jaycob Horn (Sr.)
He should be well protected in the pocket with Zach Weldon (Sr.), Kentavious Dilworth (Sr.) and Zach Letson (Sr.) returning on the line.
DEFENSE
Not many faces return on this side of the ball. Quay Edwards (Jr.), John Louis Friloux (Sr.) and Ryan Hampton (Sr.) return at linebacker, while Adam Miller (Sr.), one of the top backs in the division, returns to anchor the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tanner Goggans (Jr.) will be the placekicker while Wilson will punt. Hayes Hammond (Sr.), an Ole Miss commit, will be the longsnapper. Many different players will be featured in the return game.
X-FACTOR
Tupelo’s defense will need to be able to stop the run to be successful. The Wave will get tested there early. Tupelo’s four non-division opponents had a combined record of 42-13 last year, and each rushed for over 275 yards per game.
COACH SPEAK
“Everybody is energetic and ready to play. We are not one of those teams who sat down this summer and said we have to win this many games to be successful. Our whole thing is going to be based on playing with max effort with every play.” – Trent Hammond