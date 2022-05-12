Tupelo’s signature 10-kilometer race is getting back to basics.
The Gum Tree 10k, set for Saturday morning, had humble beginnings way back in 1976, when it was first run along the Natchez Trace Parkway.
Now, the race begins downtown – always an eye-catching spectacle – and showcases some of Tupelo’s residential neighborhoods before finishing up back at Fairpark.
The race has, in some recent years, helped bring the community together after some tough times – the dramatic run through recently tornado-ravaged neighborhoods in 2014, for one, and last year’s return to form after 2020’s pause for the pandemic.
This year, the Tupelo Running Club is putting its focus on making it the best possible experience for the area runners who’ve given the event its legs through the years.
“For more than four decades, it’s been our local sponsors, local runners and local businesses who have made this event a success,” said race director Jennifer Martin. “The folks from Tupelo and Corinth, Oxford and Columbus and everywhere in between.”
Elite runners are still welcome to show up, of course, but modest cash awards for top finishers in the various age groups – often folks from nearby – will be a new thing.
Said Martin: “The Tupelo Running Club said, ‘We thoroughly enjoy hosting those who come to our race from out of town, but we really love taking care of the folks whose names we already know, the folks we see in our stores.'”
To avoid any eligibility issues, the age group payouts will be for runners 25 and older. First-place winners will get $50 – “It’s enough to cover the entry fee, so run fast,” Martin said.
As in years past, the event remains a fund-raiser for the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. And those of us who were adoptive pet parents there very much appreciate your support for helping us find our new fur friends.
It’s shaping up as a warm Saturday morning in Tupelo with just a vague hint of a thunderstorm at some point during the day cropping up in the forecast. But race organizers expect the usual surge of entries today and Friday for both the 10k and the 2k fun run.
It’s $40 for the 10k and $20 for the 2k through midnight Friday, with easy access to online registration available at www.tupelorunningclub.net, which will redirect you to www.runsignup.com. Walkup registration will also be available at Fairpark on Saturday morning.