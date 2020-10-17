An estimated 75,000 – 100,000 people crowded the streets of Tupelo before 8 a.m., Nov. 18, 1934, to see a special train carrying a special couple into the city. The people came from all over the state and from other states, according to newspaper reports throughout the Southeast in the week that followed.
Tupelo Mayor J.P. Nanney, Gov. Mike Conner and his family, Congressman John Rankin, Sen. Pat Harrison, and a few lesser-known state officeholders greeted President Franklin D. Roosevelt as he walked down a special ramp placed at the rear of the Ponce de Leon Pullman car in which the President and First Lady Eleanor had made their trip through the Tennessee Valley to see the progress of building dams to generate electricity for the rural Southeast. The steam engine No. 1527 belonged to the Frisco Railroad. The Amory Railroad Museum displays that engine today.
The couple had come to Tupelo because the city, the year prior, had signed a contract to become the first municipality to receive electricity from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
As Roosevelt stood by the car, waiting for his wife, the 155th Infantry Band played “Hail to the Chief.” The crowd, pressed against barriers placed along the streets by the Mississippi National Guard and Tupelo police, roared in approval.
A small motorcade, led by eight motorcycle policemen from Memphis, wound its way through the city decked out in bunting and flags. More than 500 members of the Mississippi National Guard and 1,000 Boy Scouts participated in the parade down Main Street. Bands from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Mississippi College filled out the parade. Members of the Tupelo American Legion Post had a special place in the event. The first couple waved at the crowds all along the way to five miles north of the city limits to homestead houses – a special project of Eleanor Roosevelt.
When the caravan arrived at the site, it was lined with men and youths of the Civilian Conservation Corps, who stood at attention as the car of the President and First Lady passed them. Ladies from various Tupelo clubs had decorated a couple of the homestead houses, knowing how much the First Lady had invested her interest and influence behind them. But Eleanor Roosevelt pulled a surprise, forgoing the empty, decorated houses and requested to see one “lived in.”
After the homestead houses visit, the group went to Robins Field. Along the way, they drove through what eventually would become the edge of Park Hill. Black residents of the neighborhood lined the streets and waved and cheered as the couple passed. The George Washington Carver School band played “America.”
Once at the field, the mayor, Rankin, Harrison and the President and First Lady took the stage. Congressmen Will Whittington of Greenwood and A.L. Ford of Ackerman, along with Sen. Hubert Stephens and Sen.-elect Theodore Bilbo joined them. An estimated 35,000 people packed the football field on East Jackson Street.
Nanney gave the welcome after the invocation. He introduced Rankin, who noted Mrs. Roosevelt’s appearance. Reporters said “she bowed” when introduced. Then, Rankin introduced Harrison who brought the President to the microphone. FDR spoke extemporaneously, using notes for figures he cited about the TVA projects. Cheers and applause punctuated the brief speech.
By 10 a.m., the presidential special pulled out of Tupelo and made its way south to Amory.
