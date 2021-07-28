A search warrant executed on July 21, at 301 Clayton Drive in Tremont led to the arrest of an Itawamba County man on drug charges.
Agents with the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit (NMNU) along with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department arrested Darin Scott Stanphill, 51. According to the press release, agents seized methamphetamine and marijuana. Stanphill was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. He is currently on Electronic Monitor Parole with the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Stanphill made his initial appearance before Judge John Bishop. Bond was set at $15,000.
In a separate investigation on July 22, Itawamba County deputies and NMNU executed a search warrant at 4525 Highway 25 South, Fulton leading to the arrest of two individuals on drug charges.
James Lamar Weigel, 49, and Jessica Carol Morgan, 33, were each charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Marijuana, two counts of Child Endangerment, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
Agents seized methamphetamine, marijuana, TCH cartridges, and over $10,000 in U.S. Currency during the operation.
Both Weigel and Morgan appeared before Judge Bishop. Bond was set at $50,000 for each.
Both investigations are ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are anticipated.