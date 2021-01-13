HOUSTON • The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to acquire three-time scoring champion James Harden from the Houston Rockets, a deal that reunites him with fellow superstar Kevin Durant and gives him the move that he has sought for weeks.
Harden will go to the Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal that also involves Indiana and Cleveland, according to multiple media reports on Wednesday afternoon.
At least four draft picks and additional pick swaps are also part of the deal. Other key players: Victor Oladipo goes from Indiana to Houston, and Caris Levert goes from Brooklyn to Indiana. Cleveland is reportedly also part of the massive trade.
The deal was struck less than 24 hours after Harden seemed to deliver a farewell address of sorts following the Rockets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.
“We’re just not good enough ... I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” Harden told reporters. “I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”
And now he’s gone.
It was obvious the end was nearing Wednesday, when the Rockets told him they didn’t want him at practice after his inflammatory comments.
“We felt it was best for James and best for the group for him not to come to practice,” first-year coach Stephen Silas said. About two hours later, ESPN first reported that Harden was being moved.
‘Messed up’ situation
The disgruntled superstar had remained quiet through months of speculation that he was unhappy in Houston. Silas called the drama surrounding Harden an “all-around messed up situation.” He was then asked what he thought about Harden saying the Rockets are “just not good enough.”
“That’s hard to hear, especially when you don’t believe it and you know it not to be true,” said Silas, who noted he didn’t sleep at all on Tuesday night.
The Rockets begin a three-game road trip tonight with the first of two- straight games against San Antonio. The Nets, who now have a Big 3 of their own with Durant, Harden and Kyrie Irving –or will when Irving returns to the team after his current unexplained absence – played in New York against the Knicks on Wednesday.
The Rockets are just 3-6 so far this season and only Minnesota has a worse record in the NBA’s Western Conference.
Harden won each of the last three scoring titles by notable margins – 2.3 points over Anthony Davis in 2017-18, 8.1 points over Paul George in 2018-19 and 3.8 points over Bradley Beal last season. His 24.8-point average so far this season ranked only 18th in the NBA.