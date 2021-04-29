Creek outreach church pastor appreciation
Creek Outreach Church on Birmingham Road in Saltillo will host a Pastor Appreciation Day event for Rev. Johnnie L. Bobo this Sunday, May 2, at 8 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Chris Traylor of Little Zion MB Church of Corinth. The event will also feature praise and worship by the Davis Temple Praise Tea. Everyone is invited to attend. Social distancing will be followed for the health and safety of those in attendance. A drive-thru love box will alos be available.