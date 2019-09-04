The men’s bracket at the U.S. Open lost a lot of star power ahead of Thursday’s semifinals after third-seeded Roger Federer lost on Tuesday night.
The 38-year-old, seeking his record 56th major semifinal but dogged by a sore back, lost 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 by 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov. Federer was 7-0 in previous matches against the unseeded Dimitrov, who faces fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in one semifinal.
No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal played Wednesday night for a shot at joining 24th-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the other semi.
The defending U.S. Open men’s champion, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic, retired from his fourth-round match on Sunday because of a painful left shoulder.
Tonight, the women’s semifinals will include fifth-seeded Elina Svtoline against eighth-seeded Serena Williams.
Williams is seeking her 24th Grand Slam Trophy and her seventh at the Open.