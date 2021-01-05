TUPELO • Ongoing hospitalizations linked to the pandemic have North Mississippi Health Services on crisis footing, with the fear of worse to come, including the stark necessity of rationing limited resources.
Even as COVID-19 vaccines began being pushed out to a wider swathe of health care workers on Tuesday, the North Mississippi Health Services system was reporting 113 hospitalized in-patients across the system, a record total of hospitals pushing the system into emergency measures on a number of fronts.
“We are at a point where we are in a crisis, and that crisis is pushing us to try to care for patients with challenged resources,” NMHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said.
At the system’s flagship hospital in Tupelo, total beds allotted for COVID-19 patients have recently increased from 44 to 68, and even this expander roster of beds is now full, according to North Mississippi Medical Center President David Wilson.
But lack of space does not prevent an influx of new patients infected with the novel coronavirus. By Wilson’s estimate, anywhere from 15 to 30 COVID-19 patients have routinely been held within the emergency department until an in-patient bed opens up.
To relieve this pressure on the emergency room, work is underway to convert an older, unused wing of the hospital for COVID-19 use.
In short, Wilson deemed the situation “dismal” and unlikely to resolve itself soon.
“We certainly don’t think we’ve seen our peak,” he said.
He noted that peak admissions have typically occurred 14 days after a holiday, putting the highest point of a Christmas peak just about here, with a New Year’s surge still to come.
Blanchard said adequate ventilators remain on hand for now, and Wilson said staffing needs have been managed by pulling nurses into duty from departments where the need is less pressing, though nursing shortages remain a serious challenge to manage.
In light of the situation facing NMHS and health care systems across the state, Blanchard called on Gov. Tate Reeves to issue a crisis standards of care statement. These crisis standards would guide decision-making across Mississippi in the event of difficult choices about how to use limited resources.
“We may be in a place where we only have one ventilator and we may have to choose who we do that with,” Blanchard said. “We want to make sure we’re having fair conversations. We don’t want to make decisions based on age, on gender, on race, on religion, on ethnicity. We want to make it based on clinical facts.”
Blanchard said the health care systems statewide are “in the middle of an ethics challenge,” and called upon the governor to provide guidance.
“We need his leadership,” Blanchard said.
On Tuesday, Blanchard received a COVID-19 vaccination along with NMHS CEO Shane Spees and a long line of other system workers. The Mississippi State Health Department office in Tupelo also offered a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Tuesday, providing a vaccine to any hospital or clinic staffer, even those who don’t have direct patient interactions.
Even in light of growing vaccine access, Blanchard fears that worsening resource crunches are still a possibility, and he expressed disappointment that Reeves has resisted any kind of crisis standards of care statement.
“So far he has been recalcitrant to it, and I feel that is an essential thing we need,” Blanchard said. “Other states have done that. That is a difficult place to pioneer ahead individually as institutions.”