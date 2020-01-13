NASHVILLE • Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has bolstered his staff for 2020 by hiring a trio of experienced assistants.
Coming off a dismal 3-9 effort, Mason has brought in new offensive coordinator Todd Fitch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.
Fitch is a 35-year veteran of college football who spent the past four seasons at Louisiana Tech. He also has been offensive coordinator at Boston College, East Carolina and South Florida. He worked with head coach Skip Holtz at La. Tech, East Carolina and South Florida.
“I have followed Todd for several years and he’s consistently developed innovative and productive offensive attacks,” Mason said. “I look forward to Todd leading our offense into an exciting future.”
Louisiana Tech capped off a 0-3 seasons with a shutout win over Miami in the Independence Bowl.
Roof leaves Appalachian State, where the Mountaineers went 13-1 and finished ranked in the Top 25 with a defense ranked in the top 25 of many categories.
With 32 years of experience, he was coordinator when Auburn won the national title in the 2010 season. and has been coordinator at Georgia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, UCF and Dukewhere he also was head coach for four seasons (2004-07).
He was co-defensive coordinator at N.C. State in 2018.
“Attracting Ted Roof to join the Commodores as defensive coordinator is a huge win for our program,” Mason said.
Vanderbilt confirmed Dec. 28 that Mason was replacing both his coordinators after a 3-9 season.
Mason also announced Peter Rossomando is the Commodores’ new offensive line coach.
Rossamondo was offensive line coach at Rutgers in 2019 and was head coach at Central Connecticut State between 2014-18 and also head coach at New Haven.
Vanderbilt, which has posted six-straight losing seasons under Mason, hosts Ole Miss on Oct. 10.