Vardaman Rams
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-1A
2019 record: 0-11, 0-8 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Brennan Pugh (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Britton Bailey, QB, Sr.
• Completed 49 of 150 passes for 717 yards, 10 TDs, 11 INTs; added 1 TD rushing.
Evan Edmondson, WR/DB, So.
• Had 2 catches for 51 yards; recorded 16 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 fumble recovery.
Jadarious Shaw, WR/DB, Jr.
• Had 18 touches on offense last year; looks to play a bigger role at receiver and in the secondary.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Brennan Pugh enters his second season as head coach. He adds Josh Hegwood and Boo Griffin to his coaching staff.
Hegwood will serve as the special teams coordinator and coach wide receivers and defensive backs. Griffin will be defensive coordinator.
OFFENSE
Britton Bailey (Sr.) played the most reps at quarterback last season, but there is an open competition with Ethan Parker (Fr.) entering the season. At running back, Logan Jenkins (So.) and Hayden Alexander (Jr.) will receive a lot of carries.
Three receivers graduated from last season, so Evan Edmondson (So.) and Jadarious Shaw (Jr.) will look to catch the majority of passes. Two starters return along the line in B.J. Wilson (Sr.) and Landon Logan (Sr.).
DEFENSE
Up front, Pugh says the line is one of the biggest question marks entering the season and he will try to rotate plenty of guys in. At linebacker, Alexander and Jenkins are looked at to make a big impact.
Edmondson had three interceptions last year in the secondary, and Shaw will line up alongside him. In the other secondary positions, Pugh hopes a few freshmen can step up and fill roles.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Pugh isn’t sure what his kicking or punting situation will look like, but there is a chance Alan Bejarano (Sr.) returns to the team. He made 16 of 19 PAT attempts last year.
X-FACTOR
Pugh played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last season, so their experience from having a full year of playing time will be crucial if Vardaman is to add a few wins this season.
COACH SPEAK
“I’m optimistic about this group. Our main goal is to be the most improved team in the state, so we are trying to motivate each player and position group to take on that mentality.” – Brennan Pugh
