Vardaman Rams
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2018 record: 4-7, 3-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Brennan Pugh (1st year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ty Edmonson, ATH, Sr.
• Recorded 8 catches for 168 yards, 2 TDs; totaled 50 tackles, 1 INT.
Matthew Bright, LB/WR, Sr.
• Recorded 69 tackles; will play a bigger role on offense this year.
Matthew Clark, WR/DB, Sr.
• Recorded 45 tackles, 1 INT; made 1 catch for 14 yards.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In just his second year of coaching, Brennan Pugh takes over the program. He handled receivers and defensive backs as an assistant last season. All other coaches return.
OFFENSE
Do-it-all players Patrick Pratt, Tyras Armstrong and Kody Townsend are all gone.
At quarterback, there is no clear starter. Ty Edmondson (Sr.), the top returning receiver, could make that move. Logan Jenkins (Fr.) will get reps at running back. Matthew Clark (Sr.) and Matthew Bright (Sr.) will be primary receivers.
The line will be the strength of the offense. Four of last year’s starters are back, and a fifth is returning from an injury. Those returnees are Connor Graham (Sr.), B.J. Wilson (Sr.), Landon Logan (Jr.) and Zack Criddle (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Up front, most of the offensive line will flip over, but John Laster (Jr.) will also play as a defensive end. At linebacker, Bright returns after recording 69 tackles. Gavin Chrestman (Sr.) will step in and take a bigger role.
Edmondson will play all over the field, but Clark and Hayden Alexander (So.) will play in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Bright returns as the primary kicker and punter from last season but will get challenged by Alan Bejarano (Jr.) for the spot.
X-FACTOR
A lot of offensive production was lost with graduation and transfers. Only 290 total offensive yards return, so that production will need to be picked up by new players.
COACH SPEAK
“I just want our guys to focus every day on getting better, and I want just to be the best 2019 Vardaman Rams team we can be.” – Brennan Pugh