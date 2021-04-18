Verona Fire Department received news this week of a revised fire rating for the city after a recent review.
The Mississippi State Rating Bureau audits municipal fire prevention and protection services every few years. Ratings are based on many criteria including firefighter training and response, fire apparatus, hydrant prevalence and maintenance, water supply, and emergency communications. Insurance companies use those fire ratings, among other things, to help determine citizens' insurance rates.
The rating scale ranges from 10 to 1 with 1 being the best rating. Verona received a rating of 7 at the time of their last audit in 2016. Since then, the fire department, the Mayor, the Board of Aldermen, and the public works department have worked together to improve the city's rating without adding strain to the city's budget. The public works department identified some repairs needed to the city's water system.
The fire department, along with the mayor and Board of Aldermen, developed and adopted the city's first fire code. These changes, along with other enhancements, have resulted in Verona’s rating being lowered from a 7 to a 6.
This improvement means that property owners within the city limits of Verona could see a decrease in homeowners' insurance premiums. The exact savings a property owner might see will vary depending on the insurer and the type of property insured.
The new rating officially took effect April 6 and property owners are encouraged to contact their insurance companies for further details regarding if or when they might see some savings.
Verona Cemetery on East Main
The city’s Public Works mows the cemetery, but it is need of more maintenance. While visiting there about two weeks, Julian Riley and I spent hours going through names and discussing the histories of each. There are beautiful expensive stones but some have been knocked off its base, some deliberately smashed and most all are in need of cleaning. Some graves are sunk in and the stone is not visible if it is one there.
Veronaions, I am appealing to you and those that do not live in Verona but have relatives buried in the cemetery to form a committee to do all this back-breaking, time-consuming and laborious task.
I read somewhere online that a cemetery is eligible for historic designation if it is at least 50 years old and is deemed worthy of recognition for its historical associations. The very nature of a cemetery being a landmark of a family's or community's presence is considered to validate the criteria of historical associations.
With Verona being over 161 years is worthy of such an honor. I will be writing more on this subject in the near future.