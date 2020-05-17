During the recent pandemic, drastic changes have occurred on most church campuses, including that of The Anchor Church in Verona.
However, although some of the traditional meetings weren’t taking place as usual, this didn’t mean that the members of this church body were sitting still for one minute!
Seemingly limited from the barriers set by the government due to health and safety concerns, they soon discovered that the opportunities to serve their community reached truly limitless proportions. Throughout this crisis, Anchor members were able to provide much assistance to those who were elderly and otherwise categorized high-risk. One vital area of service was provided by organizing a system comprised of committed church members who worked together to assure that each need was met.
“We made regular calls, which resulted in subsequent lists,” said Associate Pastor Bubba Lollar. “ Then, we established service zones into which able-bodied, healthy, ready and willing individuals were assigned to run errands such as, picking up medicines, performing grocery shopping and delivering items for those in need.”
By doing work required in potentially contaminated arenas, those at risk never had to leave the comfort and safety of their homes. Those affected by the looming isolation created by this situation also soon began to see the regular phone contact as a source of encouragement.
Often, just the assurance that someone was nearby to look out for them if needed was as comforting as anything else. The regular presence of a familiar, smiling face bringing needed items to their doors or the sound of a concerned voice on the phone checking on them often provided much needed comfort.
On other practical areas of concern, several members stayed busy assisting with everything from mowing, weed-eating and yard work to making small repairs, as needed.
“Our goal is to be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ,” said Senior Pastor David Ball, “extending His love into the community, and this unprecedented season has presented such awesome opportunities to come together in His name to do just that.”
In addition to producing regular live streams on Facebook of The Anchor Church services, which have witnessed over 6,000 views worldwide, the leadership of Anchor Church partnered with local ministry, Eight Days of Hope, to feed close to 2,000 meals to the people of Verona at the beginning of the quarantined period.
However, the food distribution has not stopped there. As the passion of these workers has caught the eyes and hearts of various local entities who are keen on helping to provide the food supply, this group has also managed to offer regular giveaways of free food to those in need each week. This is a mission the church hopes to continue, as the hungry and homeless, sadly, do not suddenly become fed and prosperous just because the government issues the all clear and allows a return to a more normal way of life.
In keeping with the work began last summer, the church members will again unite, beginning in June to feed needy children from this community throughout the summer months as well, who, otherwise, would go without food which is regularly provided by area schools during the months observed as the school year.
The Anchor Church continues to work diligently, striving to meet the challenge of feeding not just the spiritual, but also the physical man, as well. The goal of this church, as stated in its motto, is to provide help, hope and healing. Certainly, that objective has been met by many in a myriad of ways during this time of extreme crisis.
City News
The Verona Board of Aldermen voted at its May 5 meeting to reopen City Hall for regular office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 5 a.m.-to-8 p.m. curfew was extended to the next board meeting June 2.