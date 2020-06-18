Verona turned 160 on Thursday, July 18. Due to covid19 a celebration will be held at a later day to be set by the The Verona Board of Aldermen. Last year it was a huge success and we hope this year will be bigger and better.
Verona, the oldest town in Lee County, was charted on July 18, 1860. The charter was approved and signed by Gov. John J. Pettus. In 185, John Stovall Ratliff purchased the land where Verona is located from Newton and Marion Davis. The first store was opened by John O’Carrell in 1850. In 1857, the surveying party for the Mobile and Ohio Railroad crossed the old road from Palmetto, in Pontotoc County, to Richmond, in Itawamba County. This is where the town of Verona was located. Ratliff mapped the town and his daughter, Fannie, named the town for the city of Verona in Italy.
Verona News
The City of Verona is still operating under a mandatory curfew 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. tickets will be issued for noncompliance.
Pastor Jessie Gilmore an elected official in the city of Verona gave away free masks on Friday, June 19 from 12-1 pm in front of Emmanuel Gospel of Grace Church 5307 S. Raymond. Her contact number is 662 687 1263.
Chandlers Temple CME Church
During the pandemic I have been asking people to tell me how they have been spending their time. Pastor Lesha Agnew had this to say: “I have been spending my time at my dad’s home eating and getting to know my brother again. Most of his life he has been on the road as a truck driver or just away. For me, he has been like a therapy. He is helping me to get laughter back (he is some type of funny). We are bonding and have become very close. I don’t know if it’s because we the two babies (I am the baby girl and he is the baby boy). My dad jokes and says something wrong with the both of us (Rev. Agnew always joke with me and say something wrong with me).
Also I have been spending time visiting the grave sight of family members, it’s kind of therapeutic. I jokingly say, “That’s one place you can go and don’t have to worry about social distancing.” I can talk to my mom, my aunt, my cousin, and it helps me to try to get back to me. I know I will never get over losing them but I can deal with it a little better. You never know when you will lose someone but it is best as they say “give a person their flowers while they are still alive.”
Chandlers Temple CME Church
Sunday services by conference beginning at 10:50 a.m. Please call 1-612-421-0989, conference code: 524190. Please join us.
Church Anniversary will be held on Sun., July 19 at 2:30 p.m. Details to follow at a later date.