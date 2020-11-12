Girl Scout Troop 20130 and its leader, Anita Ambrose, chose to remember breast cancer survivors and those who fought the battle and lost but are now resting in the arms of Jesus during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
This year, a “Red” pumpkin represented the warriors of Delta Sigma Theta, especially one of the Girl Scout moms, soror Lesley Pride. Also, this year a very dear friend and Delta Sigma Theta soror, Jewel Bailey, is now taking her rest in Jesus because of this disease.
Were you aware that the death of Juliet Gordon Low, founder of Girl Scouts, was related to breast cancer?
Please go by 323 College Ave. in Verona to see the display. The girls worked hard. Thanks to the pastor and members of Mt. Carmel MB church for giving the troop permission to place the display there this year.
Police Department
The Verona Police Department has added three new patrol vehicles to its fleet: A 2020 Dodge Charger and two 2020 Dodge Durangos.
The city of Verona was able to purchase these vehicles through the help of a federal grant, said Police Chief Nunn. He said the new patrol vehicles are a great asset to the police department and the city to ensure that all of police officers have a vehicle in good working condition to drive while on duty. The Charger is equipped and patrolling the streets and the two Durangos will be ready and patrolling the street of Verona around the first week of December, Nunn said.
The city hosted a safe drive- through Halloween on Oct. 31 at City Hall. The Verona police and fire departments were able to ensure that the children of Verona had a safe Halloween. The joint team was able to give out over 100 bags of candy that also had a coloring book, a badge, and back the blue wristband in each bag. The police department also delivered candy to the children on Texas Ave. and Tall Oaks off of Mattox Rd.
Board of Aldermen
The Verona Board of Aldermen voted to extend the curfew and mask ordinance through the month of November, at which time it will be decided on for the month of December. The board also voted to cancel the Christmas Parade this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board voted to purchase additional Christmas lights for light poles that do not have lights.