Happy New Year! We begin again! The New Year has finally arrived, giving us a chance to begin again, fresh with a new determination to get it right in 2021. Whether it’s a shortfall of revenue in municipal, state and local budgets …or even your own household budget. Maybe you went over your Christmas budget or overcharged on your credit cards. Maybe you have broken relationships or broken promises or whatever you’re facing it’s not too late to begin gain.
Our holiday season was like none we have ever seen in our lifetime not being able to celebrate with family and friends as we remember the toll COVID-19 has had on all of us.
This year, we will greet our loved ones by social media as I’m sure you will too. Thank God for technology.
Life was good in Verona until March 2020 when the pandemic showed up in our city and the state we all thought by summer everything would be back to normal. We were planning vacations, reunions, etc. but all was canceled.
During the shelter in place, my daughter, Hope and I accomplished many chores around the house to keep extra busy and they needed doing. We painted a vintage 5 pc. Glider set that was my Mom’s, and three antique chairs. Hope painted her room, hall and bathroom. We worked a garden. The first garden we’d had in years. I sewed hundreds of mask for COVID-19 and started some new hobbies. I started magnet fishing, metal detecting, coin and stamp collecting. (Maybe I’ll find the missing gold from the Civil War.) The mask making has slowed up some (Great) as they become more plentiful.
My old Singer Tough and Sew sewing machine died from being overworked and I had to order a new one that took months to come in since everyone is making mask. Now I’m back in business although I had other machines to take up the slack
For 2021, I plan to read back through the Bible again (Maybe I’ll understand it better), maybe start trying to play the piano again and dream about taking Amtrak out west again.
What have you been doing for almost a year? What new hobbies or old ones you almost forgot to do?
I asked several pastors to share with our readers what they have been doing and continue to do in 2021.
Brother John McAlister, pastor of Verona United Pentecostal Church writes: “We have been ministering to the shut-in, those who have contracted or been adversely affected by COVID-19 and as always reaching out to people with the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ and His grace and love and mercy.”
Pastor David Ball of The Anchor Church writes: “Started a Servant Heart food pantry in August 2020. Have fed over 300 families monthly.
We continue to provide help, hope and healing to men and women in drug/alcohol recovery.
Broke ground and framing on the Garden.
Helping provide clothing and special needs to members of the community during COVID-19 outbreak.
Distributed over 50 Bibles, blankets and sleeping bags all over Tupelo to homeless people.
We also partnered with Eight Days of Hope and Chick-fil-A to feed people that were hungry during lockdown.
We also donated gift baskets to residents at an assisted living facility.”
Miracle Life Miniseries, Inc. Bishop Gregory Bolden, pastor, wrote: “We are offering Drive thru Prayer, Outdoor Worship Experience, Helped pack boxes and handed out food with the Anchor Church, helped to deliver food to families on Thanksgiving, adopted homeless families and purchased items for them for Christmas and our church was the packing site for Samaritan Purse Shop box Christmas Child Operation. “
Rev. Melvin Ambrose, pastor of Mt. Carmel MB Church, said:
“We adopted a family for Christmas, provided clothes for those in need and partnered with Delta Sigma Theta to do backpack refills for local schools.
Pastor Johnny Shaw of Temple of Praise Church wrote, “First we praise God for the awesome work that these churches are doing. We moved from a 25x30-ft. building to an 80x100-ft. facility, so we are engaged in major renovations. We added families support during the COVID-19. Also I gained my alcohol and drug counselor license and help recovering addicts from the horrible lifestyle of used. We counsel from our church, Facebook and telemedicine on the internet. We offer support to those who were impacted from the pandemic with hope and encouragement. We established youth outreach and marriage retreat and workshops. We expanded our evangelistic program to reach a broader community with the help of the internet, Facebook and Zoom, we are scheduled to baptize many when we get the okay and we are praying for the success of our churches in this community."
City of Verona
The city of Verona closed several times in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreaks Several planned celebrations were canceled. Verona turned 160 years in June, the oldest city in Lee County. We will celebrate this momentous event in the near future.
Mrs. Irma Lee Leadbetter will turn 95 on March 5 her children are planning a big celebration. More details to follow next month.