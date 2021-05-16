Continuing Verona’s history and focusing on homes that were important to the legacy of Verona. Today, the 3.4-acre L. T. Taylor home once stood on a site that is now grown up in weeds and trees. It is a beautiful spot on 8th street in Verona.
The house was eight or nine rooms built in stages and included a two-room cook’s cabin on the lot.
Leroy T. Taylor, owner of the featured house, was born in Itawamba County on Dec. 10, 1845 (Verona was once in Itawamba County) to Col. Clark W. and Louisa J (Keys) Taylor. He was raised as a farmer and received his education in the schools of Mississippi.
At age 16, he enlisted in Company B, 1st Mississippi Volunteer Infantry and was in some of the most severe service of the war. He was captured at Fort Donelson and was afterward released. He was in the battle of Shiloh, was honorably discharged at Tupelo, and assisted in forming a company of which he was elected second lieutenant. He was in many of the most noted engagements following that period until April 2, 1865, when he received a gunshot wound in the head. He was paroled the following May.
Taylor then embarked in the mercantile trade at Mooreville, and in the next year he moved to Shannon. In December 1868, he was united in marriage to Miss Sallie C. Calhoun, a daughter of Dr. William H. and Jane S. (Orr) Calhoun.
The Taylors were members of Verona's Baptist church, now the site of The Anchor Church.
When Dr. Roma Taylor, a relative, told Pastor David Ball that the Taylor family wanted to give the property to the Anchor Church, Ball said he knew immediately what God wanted done: A re-education and skill development center for north Mississippi. The church is making an ongoing attempt to partner with local industries to train the local labor force in skills the industry needs and desires. Education is making a shift in modern day from college degrees to specific skills.
"L.T. Taylor would be pleased that his home lot is being used for the benefit of the people of Verona," Dr. Roma Taylor said.
The Anchor Church is in the development stage trying to connect with the right people in the local area to develop the space as desired by many different industries.
“I really believe God is going to really move people from a place of hopelessness to a position of being a sought after employee," Ball said. "Taking people that are living in poverty and make them a sought after employee that will have choices for employment."
Community Civitans
The Lee County Community Civitan Club meets at the Anchor Church on the second Saturday of each month. The group is asking for concerned citizens to join. Call Carolyn Green, club president, at (662) 213-2794 for more information.
Absentee voting
The Verona Municipal City Clerk will be open Saturday, May 29 and Saturday, June 3 for absentee voting.
New truck stop
The mayor and aldermen will attend the ribbon cutting for the groundbreaking of the new truck stop May 25 at the construction site.
Thanks to all people who have volunteered for the ongoing cemetery project by giving their time to do this momentous job. For more information, call Mayor Bobby Williams at (662) 871-8331.