The family of Preston and Erma Lee Ledbetter is honoring their life and legacy with a street dedication of Ledbetter Street (formerly 4th Street) and the celebration of Mrs. Erma’s 95 birthday March 5. Though Mr. Ledbetter has passed on, his wife continues the legacy.
Mr. & Mrs. Ledbetter lived on 4th street for more than 70 years, having raised 10 children while also cultivating crops for family and friends. Mr. Ledbetter was a stern and prolific farmer that also provided for the community. He was the hardest working man know by many. He kept himself busy for as long as his health would allow. Mrs. Ledbetter is a true testament of what family, life, love and sustainability is all about by building and maintaining the home, while also managing the lives of their children.
After the passing of her husband, Mrs. Erma, as she is known to be called, stepped up as the matriarch of the family and has always held them to a higher standard. The Ledbetter name means many things to many people. I don’t think you can go anywhere in Verona and mention the name Ledbetter, and not find someone who knows someone in the Ledbetter clan.
Daughter Helen writes, “I once lived Clarksville, Tennessee, and someone asked me if I was a Ledbetter. I thought, wow, I can’t go anywhere without being tied to the name, but it also made me proud knowing that look, and name of Ledbetter, has transcended way beyond the town of Verona. That made me feel special, and even important to be associated with the name.”
She also writes, “The name Ledbetter has always been held to an advanced calling. We were all brought up in the church, (Chandlers Temple CME) and to this day, we all have a relationship with Jesus. That is a testimony of how we were raised as a family, and the four generations that remain, and to those that follow. That is not because we are any better than anyone, but because the Ledbetter family was taught those teachings, and when you follow Proverbs 22:6, and ‘Train up a child in the way they should go’…that is the way that will ultimately go. It is the foundation in which we were all built. Mr. & Mrs. Ledbetter knew the importance of God being the chief corner stone of the family. Raising 10 children is not an easy task, but they managed and kept tight reigns on us, if we lived in their house. That teaching carried over in their children’s households as well. The strong foundation of being a part of the Church, and not just a member, is what has kept us together all our lives.
“My mother has shown us grace, poise and respectability, but she has also shown us great strength and resilience in the face of trials and difficulties. When during the times when we did things that worried her or made her have concern for us, she would not dictate or scold us into what we should do, but prayed for us to find our way through and out of the situation, and that is what we did. When any of us had to come home and re-group when things we array, she never turned us away. Of course, we knew it temporary, but she took care of and helped us on feet and as a mother bird would do, she gently encouraged us to try our wings again, allowing us to be whatever is in our destiny.
“The name Ledbetter has been around since the Anglo-Saxon tribes of Britain, and has somehow found its way to Verona, Mississippi. To me that means durability and longevity, but it also means we will be here for decades to come. The dedication of Ledbetter is all that and more and shall forever remain a part of our heritage for future generations. May this be more than a sign on a street corner, but let it be an indication of the love, honor and respect the name stands for. We are grateful and humbled by this official inception. Special thanks to my sister, Jane Ledbetter, who catapulted this dream into a reality, by taking all the necessary steps to make this all possible. We love you and salute you.”
The Ledbetter street dedication will be March 5 starting at noon with a ribbon cutting by Mayor Bobby Williams and local officials. To continue the birthday celebration, a drivethrough will be held on the dedicated street on March 6 at 1 p.m. Well wishes can leave cards in a box provided on Ledbetter Street.
Verona Public Works
The contractors have started the sewer line project at the post office. They are replacing line that runs under the highway with a new bigger size pipes. The department had several broken water lines due to the cold weather last week.
Anchor Church
Servants Heart food giveaway will be Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. until noon.