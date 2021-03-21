With the renaming 4th street to Ledbetter Street recently, I started thinking about how Verona’s streets got their names
“In the United States, most streets are named after numbers, landscapes, trees (a combination of trees and landscapes such as “Oakhill” is used often in residential areas), or the surname of an important individual (in some instances, it is just a commonly held surname such as Smith).” - Wikipedia
I asked Mayor Bobby Williams and Verona’s historian, Julian Riley, to help me out with the street names in Verona. This is what Riley wrote about City Point Road:
“One of the oldest roads in Lee County is one that ran from Harrisburg to a small town called City Point. City Point was located in the area where the Brewer community is located today. Harrisburg was located on West Main Street in Tupelo. At certain times of the year goods could be shipped up Town Creek to City Point. Most of the time goods had to be carried by wagon to Cotton Gin Port, where they could be shipped year round. City Point was named after a Town in Virginia. After leaving City Point the road continued south to the town of Camargo, and there it connected with the Cotton Gin Port road that ran from the Tombigbee River to the Mississippi River .The two roads connected southeast of Shannon, Mississippi. Cotton was king, and all of these early ports were used to ship cotton down the Tombigbee to Mobile. Before the M and O Railroad came through the middle of what is now Lee County in 1857, these old roads were where the early towns grew up. Most of these early roads had been in use by the Chickasaw Indians. When the railroad was built, everywhere the railroad crossed an old Indian road, a town grew up.
“The City Point road crossed the road from Palmetto to Richmond where the entrance to the Verona Cemetery is now located. That land had originally belonged to Marion Davis but was sold to John Ratliff before 1857. A small community with a church grew up around that crossroads. With the arrival of the railroad, the Town of Verona was chartered in 1860, making it the oldest chartered town in Lee County. Most of the businesses in Palmetto, Richmond, City Point, and Camargo, moved to Verona to be near the railroad. Because of these old roads, and the railroad, Verona was an important recruiting station, supply depot, and shipping point during the Civil War.
“In May 1736, the French army came up the Tombigbee River with a plan to destroy the Chickasaw Nation. They moved up the Cotton Gin Port road to the area of Bissell where they turned east and moved into Lee Acres area. This was the long way to arrive at the Chickasaw village of Ackia. The battle did not go well for the French and they had heavy losses. In their quick retreat from the battle they took the shortest way back to the Tombigbee River, and that was down the City Point road.”
Most of the streets in Verona are named in honor of residents who resided in Verona for over 50 years.
Anthony Street is named for C. A. Anthony, who was a member of First Baptist Church, preacher and builder.
Brevard Street is named for the Brevards family of Tupelo’s B&B Concrete.
Buck Drive and Lipford Avenue are named for Buck Lipford, who was in the construction business and was a Lee County Supervisor for many years.
Cobb Street is named for J. S. Cobb, who was one of the founders of Verona bank in the 1800s.
Johnson Street is named for the Johnson family. Millsap Street is named for Luther Millsap and Mattox Street is named for Hollis Mattox, a farmer and bus driver.
Mose Street is named for Mose Williams, farmer and son of George and Gertrude Williams, and wife Bess Cox Williams. Mose was a community leader and the first African American hired by the Mississippi Highway Department. He was a member of Chandlers Temple CME Church.
Pettit Street is named for the Pettit family. Rudolph and Rebecca moved to Verona in 1953 and purchased a home on what would later become Pettit St. Serving in the Marine Corps during WWII, Rudolph would come home and marry Rebecca in 1947. At this location the Pettits raised their three children. Both Rebecca and Rudolph were raised in Itawamba County. Rebecca was a stay at home mother until the youngest child started to school. She would finish her working career and would retire from Eljer Plumbing Ware as the plant manager’s secretary. Rudolph was a tool and die maker all of his adult life. He retired from Tecumseh Products as the tool room supervisor at the age 62. They would live on Pettit Street until their deaths.
Robinson Street is named for Walter (Peter) and Geneva Allen Robinson family. They were members of Chandlers Temple Church until moving to Mt. Clemens, Michigan, due to failing health. Robinson was a farmer and a lawn and garden groundskeeper.
Shack Drive is named for Paul Shack, a Lee County teacher who later worked in the Lee County School District central office. He was active in the community. He founded the Verona Boys Home and St. Paul Outreach Church, where he pastored for years.
West Street is named for Clifford West, a heavy machine operator who owned a grain mill. He donated land for Verona Christian Church and was one of the founders. He was known in his later years as a Walmart greeter.
Wilson Circle is named for Richard Wilson who was a truck driver and community leader.
Williams Street is named for the Howard and Maybell Williams family, who moved to Verona in 1946 with granddad Joe Williams. They operated a Sinclair service station 10 years in Tupelo before moving to Verona. Williams Phillip 66 Service was a landmark in Verona for over 45 years. Sons Bobby (present mayor), Billy Ray (former mayor), Betty, Dan (deceased) and Jimmy are members of First Baptist Church in Verona.