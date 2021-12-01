“Lest we forget,” on the early Sunday morning of December 7th, 1941 all across our country, radio news reported an attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor, this stunned Americans. This was one of the most violent attacks ever conducted against U.S. forces.
The Japanese air force had slipped in quietly over Oahu precisely at 7:55 a.m. to wreak havoc on the air and navy fleet stationed on the Hawaiian island. The raid, which came with no declaration of war, killed hundreds of Americans, destroyed many ships and aircraft and damaged many others. Among the American armed forces, there were a total of 2,335 killed; including 2,008 Navy personnel, 109 Marines, and 218 Army. 68 civilians also lost their lives in the attack making the total fatalities 2,403.
Also, lost forever was the American sense of security and the belief that the US was somehow protected from the battles already raging in Europe. On December 7, 1941 the US was suddenly and without warning thrust into World War II.
For nearly two hours, more than 350 Japanese aircraft—which included torpedo planes, bombers, and fighters—dropped bombs on U.S. vessels.
At approximately 8:10 a.m., the USS Arizona was struck by a 1,760-pound projectile. The impact caused munitions and fuels to ignite, creating a massive explosion that reportedly lifted the battleship out of the water. As it sank, the ship was struck by more bombs. Amid the destruction, five battleships were seriously damaged or sunk and would require extensive repairs to get them into action again.
Today, the USS Arizona lies in its watery grave at the bottom of the harbor, with a memorial built directly over it honoring the 1,177 lives that were lost on the ship that fateful day. The USS Utah was also in port that morning and in the first minutes of the attack, was hit by two torpedoes, which caused serious flooding and quickly rolled over and sank. In addition to the ships destroyed, 188 aircraft were destroyed.
Shortly following the Pearl Harbor attack, President Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke to Congress and the nation in a radio address now considered one of the most famous American political speeches of the 20th century.
He called December 7th "a date which will live in infamy." He rallied Americans nationwide and, amid thundering applause stated that, since the moment of the attack, "a state of war has existed between the United States and the Japanese Empire."
This year, is the 80th anniversary of the bombing on Pearl Harbor and will be observed with special ceremonies across the county on December 7, 2021. Officially known as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, it honors those who lost their lives during the attack by the Japanese in Hawaii in 1941. This year's theme is Valor, Sacrifice, and Peace.
Each year on December 7th, Pearl Harbor Survivors, Veterans, and visitors from all over the world come together to honor and remember the service members and civilians who were killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. For more information visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PearlHarborNPS, and at https://www.pearlharborevents.com/
“As you reflect on this article, think of the parallels with 9/11. Both attacks came with faint forewarnings, without any straightforward, single provocation. Both killed thousands of Americans, on scales shockingly similar: roughly 2,400 Americans died on that infamous day in 1941 and roughly 2,600 Americans (out of 3,000 victims in all) on that equally terrible day in 2001. Both days led to long wars, with catastrophic, if not commensurate, death tolls.
If you include the victims of famine and disease during World War II, as many as 80 million people died, including almost 420,000 Americans. Since our invasion of Afghanistan in response to the 9/11 attacks, more than 100,000 people have died there, including almost 2,400 Americans, and that doesn’t include more than 20,000 injured, many with life-lasting disabilities. In Iraq, roughly 4,400 Americans are counted among the estimated half-million war-related deaths there, with 32,000 wounded (Published by Gregg Dobbs, Denver Post).”
In conclusion, President John F. Kennedy summed it up well “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe, to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”
