For just shy of a decade, Vicky Reeder has visited her 97-year-old grandmother, Walta Wallace, every single day after she left work, before heading home.
As of this week, she hasn’t seen her, at least in person, for over a month.
“I didn’t know it would be as hard as it has been,” Reeder said. “You spend every day with somebody and then you can’t see them. It’s hard.”
Wallace is a resident at The Meadows long term care facility in Fulton. She’s a high-risk patient living in a high-risk community amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under federal and state guidelines, nursing homes and assisted living communities are closed to the public until the threat of coronavirus diminishes.
According to the Mississippi Department of Health, of the 98 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Tuesday morning, 64 of the victims were over the age of 70. Drop the age to 60-plus, and the count jumps to 85.
Limiting contact to long term care residents may be an understandable precaution, but that doesn’t make it any easier for either the patients or their families. The separation, especially for family members accustomed to being in regular contact with one another, can be excruciating.
Reeder, for instance, said she wanted to stalk outside her grandmother’s window. That was a no-go.
“I called first, and they said ‘Don’t do that,’” she said with a laugh.
Instead, the assisted living facility’s staff arranged for Reeder to speak with her grandmother via Apple’s videotelephony app, FaceTime. The two talked briefly … just a few minutes … but it seemed to have a profound affect on the grandmother.
“She just lit up like a Christmas tree,” Reeder said.
Since then, the two have spoken several times each week. Their conversations remain short, but impactful. They blow kisses. They wave. Wallace asks about Reeder’s children, her husband.
Reeder said she’s uncertain how much her grandmother understands about the outbreak, or why it’s imperative Reeder keeps her distance, no matter how difficult that is.
“Whenever I do FaceTime with her, she tells me, ‘You haven’t come to see me in so long,’” Reeder said. ““I worry that she doesn’t understand and she might think that I’m not coming to see her. There aren’t a lot of people in her life.”
Laura Mobley Orr, an employee of The Meadows, said she and her fellow caregivers do everything they can to ensure residents understand why their family members can’t visit, at least physically.
“We just have to reassure them that people can’t come right now,” she said.
To help make the quarantine easier, assisted living staff across the county have been arranging virtual visits via FaceTime and similar video messaging apps. Some nursing homes are also allowing family members to visit residents at the windows of their rooms or through the doorways of their facilities, as long as they stick to social distancing guidelines.
It’s all tightly controlled to prevent the spread of the virus, Orr said.
“Most people understand … [The residents] are very vulnerable anyway,” Orr said. “The staff has been doing anything they can to make sure they can contact people when they need to.”
That’s important, Orr said, because those visits can boost the morales of both patients and their families, and will morale plays a big part in overcoming the current outbreak.
The visits certainly seem to mean the world to Reeder and her grandmother. The two talk at least twice each week, still just short, light conversations. It’s not the same as daily visits, but it’s something that’s helping each of them endure the pandemic one day at a time.
“Just seeing her smiling and blowing her kisses is worth everything,” she said. “I cry a lot. I miss going to see her … [but] I’m sure I’ll get to see her soon.”