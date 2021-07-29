TUPELO • Lee County voters face a fast approaching deadline to change the future course of decision making about the local jail.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors has reserved for itself the right to borrow anytime within the next two years up to $85 million for the construction of a new jail and law enforcement complex. But if 1,500 registered voters in the county sign a petition of objection before 9 a.m. on Monday, then supervisors can’t move forward and borrow the money without a referendum election.
In the absence of a successful petition of protest, supervisors can vote to borrow $85 million, or any lesser amount, anytime in the next two years, but only for the purposes of constructing or improving a judicial complex and a jail, the public library and other county buildings.
As of Thursday, supporters of a referendum election on the jail debt continued their efforts to amass the needed signatures, with signature collection events scheduled over the coming days.
Many details undecided
Regardless of whether the move to force a referendum is successful, county leaders continue to say that no detailed or final plans exist for a new jail or about what it might cost.
A consultant hired to study the jail has not even submitted a final written report.
A pair of supervisors — District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan and District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland — did tour the Hancock County Jail this week with some members of the Tupelo City Council and Mayor Todd Jordan’s administration.
Morgan supports the bid by supervisors to retain for themselves significant borrowing authority but continues to say he’s skeptical of any price tag approaching the $85 million mark.
“This is the very first leg of it. We’re just saying we’ll have access to up to this much money,” said Morgan.
“I’m not going to vote for an $85 million jail, I can tell you that.”
Consultant pitched sprawling vision with hefty price tag
Initially hired to evaluate how much jail space Lee County needed, Tom Weber delivered an oral report in April that contained a much more expansive overview and evaluation of the county’s buildings for law enforcement, courts and emergency response.
Weber recommended expanded jail capacity, with improved services for medical and mental health needs. He also said the adult work release center needs to be replaced, and juvenile detention center upgraded.
Preliminary estimates for Weber’s recommendations were as follows:
• Construction of a new jail facility alone – with 320 beds for the bulk of inmates and an additional 80 for inmates with specialized needs.
• New administrative offices for the sheriff could add an additional $18 million.
• A new work release center, a morgue and court facilities would drive the total cost to $78 million in very early estimates.
There are other costs to consider as well, including additional and ongoing costs to staff and maintain a larger facility.
Those costs continue to give Morgan some pause, since they would be an ongoing expense.
“I’ve preached it all along, operational costs is what’s going to eat our lunch,” Morgan said.
If bonds issued, tax increase expected
Bill Benson estimates that a tax increase of a little over 5 mills would be needed to pay off $80 million in debt. A tax increase of a little over 3 mills would be needed to pay off $50 million in bond debt.
A tax levy of 1 mill equates to $10 for every $100,000 of assessed value on a home.
That means a tax increase of 5 mills would mean an additional $50 in annual tax on a home valued by tax authorities at $100,000. A property valued at $200,000 would see a take hike of $100 per year.
The current course of action charted by supervisors followed a failed effort earlier this year to garner legislative authorization for a plan to seek a sales tax increase rather than a property tax increase.