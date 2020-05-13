Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a popular Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chain, has more than 100 locations under development in 15 states, and Mississippi is one if its prime targets.
Earlier this week, company co-founder Brandon Landry tweeted that Eddie and Allen Gant became franchisees for Starkville, Tupelo and Meridian. Currently, the Hattiesburg store is the only Mississippi location. The company's website also says it has sold franchise locations in Jackson, Biloxi/Gulfport, Southaven and Oxford.
Officials haven't yet said when any of the new franchised locations will open.
Walk-On's founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner were walk-ons on the LSU in early 2000, and they opened Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar in the shadows of LSU’s Tiger Stadium. in 2003.
In 2012, ESPN named Walk-On’s the No. 1 Sports Bar in America. Three years later, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner in the company.
Walk-On’s says it offers "authentic, mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine prepared fresh in a from-scratch kitchen. That includes seafood, traditional Cajun cuisine and burgers built for two hands."
The menu also includes a variety of gumbos and soups, sandwiches and poboys, wraps and tacos and desserts. The restaurants also serve beer and alcohol.