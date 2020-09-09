Itawamba Community College has ranked first among all public state two-year institutions in a WalletHub study that surveyed hundreds of community colleges across the United States.
In order to determine the best community colleges in the United States, the financial institution WalletHub selected a sample of 698 schools from the list of member institutions in the American Association of Community Colleges.
The schools were evaluated based on cost and financing and both education and career outcomes.
“For 70 plus years, providing affordable and accessible education has always been a significant component of Itawamba Community College’s mission,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “National recognition of the College in this area is an indication that ICC is fulfilling that mission and serving our students who are our top priority. Their success is our success.”
According to WalletHub, community colleges are a more attractive option especially this year as many individuals are struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other than affordability, community colleges provide more flexible schedules, smaller classes sizes and rigorous coursework.
The average age of community college students is 28, and a vast majority of these students balance their studies with jobs, family or both, commitments that often limit their enrollment to one or two classes per semester. According to the latest information from the American Association of Community Colleges, 62 percent of all full-time and 72 percent of part-time students at community colleges work. Fifty nine percent of all students receive some type of financial aid.
ICC’s tuition has been consistently ranked among the lowest offered by Mississippi’s 15 community colleges.
The study included the rankings for 12 Mississippi schools, listed in order by highest to lowest community college rankings in Mississippi: Itawamba Community College, Pearl River Community College, East Central Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Hinds Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Jones College, Meridian Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Holmes Community College, Mississippi Delta Community College and Coahoma Community College.