WALNUT - The Walnut Wildcats and Lady Wildcats welcomed Nettleton to town for a Saturday afternoon make-up game. The Tigers and Lady Tigers of Nettleton came in and took care of business, with the Lady Wildcats falling 50-44, and the Wildcats falling 74-54.
(G) Nettleton 50 - Walnut 44
Nettleton took control early in this contest, using a combination of pesky defense and early paint points to take a near double-digit lead into the locker room at halftime, with a 27-18 advantage. Nettleton's defense, and specifically the deflections they were able to get, halted the momentum Walnut's offense attempted to generate, even if the deflections did not result in turnovers, of which Nettleton forced 18 of.
Even with Nettleton's defense tightening up, Walnut still nearly completed a fourth-quarter comeback, as three Madi-Kate Vuncannon three-pointers helped the Lady Wildcats draw within four points. Ultimately, however, the Lady Tigers were able to seal the game 50-44 with late free-throws. Vuncannon led all scorers with 31 points, while adding ten rebounds and four steals.
(B) Nettleton 74 - Walnut 54
The Wildcats were unable to stop the potent offensive attack of one of the top 3A teams in the area as, despite a competitive first-half, Nettleton ran away with this one 74-54.
Walnut kept pace with Nettleton throughout the first-half, as Nettleton carried a 38-28 lead into the locker room at halftime, but a 20-9 third quarter broke the game wide open, resulting in the eventual twenty-point loss for the Wildcats. Drew Jackson led all scorers with 12, while Brantley Porterfield chipped in 10.