Walnut Wildcats
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2019 record: 9-3, 3-1 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Meeks (9th year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
T.J. Colom, WR/DB, Sr.
• Accounted for 2,305 all-purpose yards and 28 TDs last season.
T.J. Luellen, RB/LB, Sr.
•Totaled 897 yards from scrimmage and 11 TDs as a junior.
Cade Hunt, QB, Sr.
•Threw 1,333 yards and 19 TDs in first season as a starter.
COACHING ‘EM UP
With last year's playoff appearance, the Wildcats have made the playoffs seven years in a row under the direction of head coach John Meeks. Assistants Corey Bennett and Ben Wallis remain on the coaching staff.
OFFENSE
Walnut returns nearly all of its production from last season, including star chess piece T.J. Colom (Sr.). Colom lines up all over the field, allowing the Wildcats to find favorable matchups for other weapons like T.J. Luellen (Sr.), Brandon Shields (Sr.) and Aaron Cabriana (So.).
Cade Hunt (Sr.) enters his second season as the signal caller after a breakout junior season, when he threw for 19 touchdowns to six different receivers. The Wildcats return three of their five linemen, anchored by right tackle J.C. Merritt (Sr.).
DEFENSE
The Wildcats' scheme is inspired by former Ole Miss and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Joe Lee Dunn. The unique look will rely heavily on strong linebacker play from Landon Wilbanks (Sr.), who notched 41 tackles a season ago. C.J. Adams (So.) and Luellen join Wilbanks on the second level.
James Hinson (Sr.) returns to rush off the edge after picking up a team-high 9 sacks. Merritt, Landon Phillips (Sr.) and Mario Zuniga (Sr.) will help along the defensive line.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Colom and Luellen will be the main players in the return game, but Walnut will throw others into the mix if they need rest throughout a game.
Zuniga will take the PAT and field goal duties. Eli Akins (Jr.) returns as the team's punter.
X-FACTOR
Colom makes the Walnut offense go, but the other weapons around him can provide a punch to help them pile points on the scoreboard.
COACH SPEAK
“I like our team. We return a lot of experience that is valuable. Our hope is that we can stay healthier than we did last year.” – John Meeks
Dillon Barnes