Walnut Wildcats
FAST FACTS
Division: 1-2A
2018 record: 6-5, 2-2 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: John Meeks (8th year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
T.J. Luellen, RB/LB, Jr.
• Accounted for 1,158 yards from scrimmage last season and 9 total TDs.
T.J. Colom, WR/DB, Jr.
• Totaled 1,799 all purpose yards at Falkner last year and 16 total TDs.
Cade Hunt, QB, Jr.
• Threw for 7 TDs and just 3 incompletions in Walnut's 40-play spring jamboree.
COACHING ‘EM UP
With last year's playoff appearance, the Wildcats have made the playoffs six years in a row under the direction of head coach John Meeks.
OFFENSE
Walnut will be directed by first-year starting QB Cade Hunt (Jr.), who will have plenty of help around him. The Wildcats return all five linemen: Brandon Smith (Sr.), J.C. Merritt (Jr.), Newt Hopper (Sr.), Noah Fuston (Sr.) and Trevor Wilbanks (Sr.).
Wide receivers T.J. Colom (Jr.) and Brandon Shields (Jr.) team up with tight end Chase Rogers (Sr.) to form a great pass-catching group. Running back T.J. Luellen (Jr.) returns after rushing for 865 yards and 8 TDs a year ago.
DEFENSE
The Wildcats' unique look requires key responsibilities for their linebackers and great man-to-man coverage from their cornerbacks.
Walnut returns linebacker Blade Oaks (Sr.), who led the team with 66 tackles a season ago. Luellen and Landon Wilbanks (Jr.) join Oaks as key members on the second level.
Shields, Colom and R.G. Cabriana (Sr.) are responsible for coverage in the secondary. Cabriana had one of Walnut's five interceptions last season.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Colom, Luellen and Shields will be the main players in the return game, but Walnut will throw others into the mix. Mario Zuniga (Jr.) will take over the kicking duties.
X-FACTOR
The Walnut defense gave up an average of 36.8 points in its five losses last season. That number has to go down to find more wins.
COACH SPEAK
“Our offensive line has another year of experience and knowing what to do. That experience shows itself in our run blocking.” – John Meeks