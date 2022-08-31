The Warriors didn’t have the opening outcome they had hoped for, falling to the Shannon Red Raiders 21-30. Despite some strong defensive muscle, the Warriors were unable to stop the Red Raiders from scoring on their opening six-play drive, leaving the score at 0-8 after the two-point conversion. Errors abounded on both sides, with a fumble halting the Warriors progress on their opening drive, only for the Red Raiders to return the favor, halted on the 1-yard line with a fumble of their own. With 9:02 left in the second quarter, Shannon quarterback Jamarcus Shines put up a thirty plus yard run to take the Red Raider lead to 0-16. With 4:47 left before the half, Warrior senior quarterback Conner Armstrong capped off a 10-play march down the field connecting with #1 Davion Sampson in the back corner of the endzone on a fourth and third to get the Warriors on the board. A Red Raider penalty set the Warriors up for an easy two-point conversion, with Anndru Berry barging his way in for the completion to bring the Warriors within one score, 8-16. The Red Raiders squeezed in another score before the half leaving the Warriors with just 49 seconds left on the clock before heading into the second half down 8-22.
The second half saw the Warriors put together several connections resulting in strong drives down the field, unfortunately the Warriors were not able to find the endzone until nearly the close of the third quarter. After a pass intended for Anthony Hurd bounced into the hands of 13 Nic Townsend, the Warriors made it to 1st and goal at the 5-yard line, quickly followed by Berry pushing through for the touchdown. The extra point was good, putting the Warriors within seven, 15-22 with 1:55 left in the third. The small gap in score was short-lived though, with Red Raider #6 Kegan Ruff running one in for Shannon, leaving them up 30-15 with one quarter left to play. The Warriors caught a break early in the fourth, capitalizing on a Red Raider fumble to take over on their own 27. Armstrong connected with #10 Kylan Farr to put the Warriors on the seven-yard line for first and goal, followed by a quarter back keeper for the touchdown on third and seven. The two-point attempt was no good, leaving the score at 21-30 with 10:13 left to play. The Warriors fought until the end, with Marneiko Penrose putting up a big stop on a Red Raider fourth down, giving the Warriors the ball at the Red Raider eleven for one more shot to get down the field. Despite a strong attempt and Red Raider errors, the Warriors simply ran out of time to complete their mission, leaving the final score for game one at 21-30.
Conner Armstrong was 26-42 in passing, for 284 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown. Receiver Nic Townsend caught 7 passes for 102 yards. Andru Berry had 9 carries for 37 yards and one TD.
Pontotoc travels to 6A Grenada for a non-division matchup Friday.
