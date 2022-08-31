Townsend breaks loose

Pontotoc's Nic Townsend breaks loose for a big gain against Shannon last Friday. The Warriors travel to Grenada this Friday.

 By Whitney Robbins

The Warriors didn’t have the opening outcome they had hoped for, falling to the Shannon Red Raiders 21-30. Despite some strong defensive muscle, the Warriors were unable to stop the Red Raiders from scoring on their opening six-play drive, leaving the score at 0-8 after the two-point conversion. Errors abounded on both sides, with a fumble halting the Warriors progress on their opening drive, only for the Red Raiders to return the favor, halted on the 1-yard line with a fumble of their own. With 9:02 left in the second quarter, Shannon quarterback Jamarcus Shines put up a thirty plus yard run to take the Red Raider lead to 0-16. With 4:47 left before the half, Warrior senior quarterback Conner Armstrong capped off a 10-play march down the field connecting with #1 Davion Sampson in the back corner of the endzone on a fourth and third to get the Warriors on the board. A Red Raider penalty set the Warriors up for an easy two-point conversion, with Anndru Berry barging his way in for the completion to bring the Warriors within one score, 8-16. The Red Raiders squeezed in another score before the half leaving the Warriors with just 49 seconds left on the clock before heading into the second half down 8-22.

