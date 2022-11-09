Conner to Nic

Pontotoc wideout Javier Cole reels in a tight spiral from quarterback Conner Armstrong in a first round playoff loss at Itawamba AHS last Friday. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

It was an uphill fight, and, with a Rocky Balboa puncher's chance, the Pontotoc Warriors took a couple of good swings, but they just couldn’t land a hurting shot on the Itawamba AHS Indians. Pontotoc exited the first round of the MHSAA 4A playoffs last Friday, 38-3.

