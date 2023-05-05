Senior Jabari Farr had an outstanding game as the Pontotoc Warriors clipped the Indians from Fulton 9-7 on Thursday, forcing a game three in the playoff series, set for Itawamba AHS at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Farr blasted a 3-run homer early in the game, and he came in for relief on the mound, holding the AHS Indians to 3 runs on 4 hits and fanning 4 over 5 innings.
The Warriors faced a must-win situation on Thursday. They lost game one on the road, 5-0, on May 2.
In game two, at home, the Warriors got started early. Corbyn Clayton nailed a first-pitch single to center to start the game, then senior lefty Jack Sansing pulled one down the chalk in right. Braxton Whiteside nailed an RBI single to right, and the Warriors were in business in the bottom of the first. The Warriors had two runners on base when Jabari Farr launched a three-run home run to left, the crack of the aluminum bat as loud as thunder. That gave Pontotoc a 4-0 lead.
Itawamba scored two in the top of the second, but the Warriors bounced right back.
Malachi Brown led off with a single, then Jack Sansing laid down a nearly perfect bunt, and with the throwing error that scored two for the Warriors.
The Warriors banged out 14 hits in the win. Corbyn Clayton, Hayden Kyle, Jack Sansing, Malachi Witcher, and Braxton Whitesdie all had multiple hits.
(Note: Sophomore Braxton Whiteside is swining a hot bat. He's hitting .462 in the playoffs, with 1 homer and 5 RBIs.)
Pontotoc will face the Itawamba AHS Indians for game three on Saturday, at Fulton, at 7.
