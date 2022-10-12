In what turned out to be a high scoring affair, the Pontotoc Warriors survived a late surge, and left the table with more chips than their county and division rivals, the South Pontotoc Cougars, holding on for a 48-26 home win.
The Warriors amassed their highest point total of the season, and senior quarterback Conner Armstrong distributed the ball to five different receivers, each of whom grabbed double-digit yardage.
After the Warriors returned the opening kickoff to their own 39, Armstrong hit senior wideout Davion Sampson for a pair of strikes that moved the Warriors across midfield.(Sampson caught five passes in the game for 52 yards.) Pontotoc ended the drive with a 30 yard field goal by Eddie Nolasco, and 3-0 lead, with 8:30 left in the quarter.
The Cougars’ first drive stalled, thanks in part to a good defensive play by Pontotoc junior linebacker Jakylen Judon, who broke up a pass on third down, forcing a punt.
Kylen Simmons returned the kick to the Warrior 47 yard line, then Armstrong hit senior receiver Jaden Montgomery on an out route to the sideline and across midfield. (Montgomery caught 3 passes for 31 yards.)
Cougar defensive lineman Larkin Gillespie, and safety Junior Cage put a hard stop on a keeper by Armstrong, but it was still enough for a first down, as the clock hit 5:16. Javier Cole was on the receiving end of an Armstrong pass for another first down to the 20, and four plays later, Cole used his speed to get the edge on an end-around, toward the home sideline, and a touchdown. Nolasco’s PAT made the Warrior lead 10-0.
Good kick coverage by Mason Ditto pinned the Cougars at the 14 yard line, but it was from there that the Cats started their first scoring drive. Harmon hit Jackson Rodgers for a strike to the Cougar 44 yard line, and a penalty for a horse collar tackle tacked on yardage. Harmon hit Braxton Morphis for another first down, then Rodgers reeled in a great catch on a swing pass off the right side for nine yards. Harmon zipped an inside slant to Rodgers, who was stopped just short of the goal, but a personal foul against the Warriors cut the short distance in half. Rodgers carried it in off the left side for a touchdown, just as the quarter expired, and Noah Fleming’s PAT cut the Warrior lead to 10-7.
South tried an onside kick, but Pontotoc’s Hayden Kyle fell on it at the Warrior 41. Bennett Mayo and Gabe Ruth broke up a deep shot from Armstrong into the endzone. Cage and Gillespie stuffed a run, but tough running from Judon, rumbling through tackles on the short field, got Pontotoc in position for Armstrong to carry it in on a 7-yard touchdown, and Nolasco’s PAT made it 17-10, with 8:14 left in the half.
The ensuing Cougar drive appeared to be stalled, but Coach Rod Cook elected to go for it on fourth down, and Harmon reached the line to gain. Jackson Rodgers then rumbled for his second TD of the night, getting the right edge for a 35 yard score, and, with Fleming’s kick, South had cut it to 17-14.
On the next drive, the Warriors again marched down the field. (After the game, South’s coach, Rod Cook put his finger on what ultimately led to the Warriors’ win: “Our kids played hard, and we liked what we were doing early, but we couldn’t stop them on defense, and that put us in a bad situation,” said Cook.)
The left side of the Warrior offensive line, including guard Hyrum Holmes, and tackle JR Carnes, blasted open a huge hole for Malachi Brown, then Armstrong threw a dart to Montgomery, along the sideline, to the 32. Brown got another good block on the left edge, and carried it in. The Warriors got the ball back before the half, and a long strike from Armstrong to Cole, down the home sideline, set up a chip shot field goal by Nolasco, and Pontotoc carried a 27-14 lead into the break.
The Cougars were on the move midway through the third quarter, but an interception by Davion Sampson, who, like many of the players on both rosters, plays both offense and defense, squelched the drive. A well-drawn-up screen to Judon off the right side, and another run by the strong back in the same direction, equalled another Warrior touchdown, and a 34-14 lead.
Malachi Brown carried the lion’s share of the load on the ensuing Warriors scoring drive, setting up a five-yard TD keeper by Armstrong, and a 41-14 lead as the fourth quarter began.
The Cougars found a breath of life in the final frame. Harmon made an incredible scramble, moving out the pocket to his right, slipping a tackle, then turning a 180, back to his left, and hit O’Brien Ivy to the 15 yard line. Harmon's keeper cut the Warrior lead to 41-20. On an ensuing Cougar possession, a pass interference call moved the ball into Warrior territory, then Harmon hit Jackson Rodgers over the middle for a 55 yard touchdown.
The Cougars might have gone to the well (or the air) once too often, as Hayden Kyle made another good hands play, pulling in an interception on the Warrior 41 with 8:41 left.
Continuing the trend, Brown rumbled into the red zone, and Armstrong kept it on a short sneak, and the Warriors held on for the W.
Brown had 10 carries for 85 yards and 1 TD. Judon had 18 carries for 103 yards and 1 TD. Armstrong was 17-24 for 229. Cole caught 8 passes for 128 yards.
