NEW ALBANY- The Pontotoc Warriors battled back from a big deficit to give themselves a chance against New Albany last Tuesday night, but ultimately the Bulldogs were able to hold on for a 60-57 victory.
New Albany’s Mac Cheairs started the game with a 3-pointer, followed by a driving layup from Chris Carter. Jaylen Edwards recorded Pontotoc’s first points with a 3-pointer, and Zane Tipler hit two free throws to tie it 5-5. The Bulldogs regained the lead when Mike Smith got open downcourt for an easy bank shot, the start of a 13-3 Bulldog run that included two threes and a 3-point play. Edwards scored the rest of Pontotoc’s first quarter points, another 3-pointer during New Albany’s run and a baseline drive and jumper near the end of the period that made it 18-10.
The Warriors’ Tyler Shephard found Dawson Rice for a layup to open the second quarter, and a Bulldog turnover led to Jonathan Armstrong dishing to Edwards for a transition basket, cutting it to 18-14 and forcing a New Albany timeout. The Bulldogs regrouped and scored 11 of the next 13 to open a 13-point lead; they went into halftime up 11 at 29-18.
New Albany maintained control of the contest in the third quarter, stretching their lead to as much as 40-25 with two and a half minutes to go. Armstrong then connected with a 3-pointer for PHS. Shephard made a pair of free throws, and Jack Sansing scored on a putback to make it a 40-32 game after three quarters.
The Warriors continued to battle back. Shephard had a physical basket in the lane, two free throws, and a transition layup to get Pontotoc within 41-38 at the 6:18 mark. New Albany answered with an 8-0 run that extended the lead to 11 with 4:29 to play. The Warriors answered the bell again, however. A Bulldog technical foul for hanging on the rim led to a pair of free throws by Edwards, and Tipler followed with two more free throws on the ensuing possession. Edwards drained a floater, and Shephard drove to the rim for two to cut it to 49-46.
The two teams traded baskets and free throws until New Albany led 55-50 with 1:11 to go. Tipler lobbed a pass to Shephard for a layup, and Carter made two free throws for New Albany. Edwards then drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Bulldog edge to 57-55. Kamron Carter made only one of two free throws for the Bulldogs, and Edwards got to the foul line on the other end and knocked down both to make it a one-point game, 58-57, with 22.9 seconds remaining.
With the Warriors forced to foul after not coming up with a steal, Carter made two free throws to make it 60-57 with 13.3 seconds to play, leaving the Warriors with a chance to force overtime. However, a 3-point attempt at the buzzer did not fall.
Edwards finished with 24 points to lead Pontotoc, while Shephard scored 20 and had 7 rebounds. Tipler dished out 7 assists.