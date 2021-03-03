Mississippi Army National Guard Sgt. Chase Toussaint with the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site of Camp Shelby, right, fills 5-gallon buckets with non-potable water, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. Water for flushing toilets was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi’s capital city – more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city’s water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said.