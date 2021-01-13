Ducks arrive, hunter results greatly improve
Reports from both public and private land managers relayed improvements from previous weeks, and spirits are higher among hunters who are suddenly experiencing an increase in success.
North winds and snowfall seemed to have brought more migrating waterfowl southward into Mississippi. The forecast for this week includes snow early, followed by a continued cold front for the remainder of the week.
Wetland habitat availability has continued to increase, however with forecasts of temperatures dipping below freezing at night; many shallow flooded wetlands may freeze over at least temporarily.
Weather severity index models predict some southern movement of dabbling ducks early and again late this week, but substantial migrations are not predicted this week.
Polar vortex blowing more birds in later
However, there is potential for a polar vortex disruption to occur next week, which could create favorable conditions for significant migrations. Reports of mallards using forested wetlands remain high.
Waterfowl seek dense cover for several reasons, including escaping from inclement weather, avoiding hunting pressure, and isolating for pair bonding.
With potential freezing of shallow flooded habitat in the upcoming week, ducks are expected to change habitat uses. Ducks can typically be found feeding heavily in wetlands with abundant food sources prior to a freeze.
Feed before a freeze
During a freeze, a good way to maintain openings after breaking ice is to turn on a flowing water source or otherwise keep water moving. Having pumping capabilities can give hunters the upper hand during these harsh weather conditions.
Migrant goose numbers are increasing as the weather severity increases. Hunters are encouraged to take advantage of any opportunity to take geese while hunting ducks.
Aerial survey now online
The early January aerial waterfowl survey was completed late last week due to weather delays. A full report will be available soon on www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl. This site also includes much more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, including links to hunting regulations, migration reports, and habitat information for specific WMAs and other public lands throughout the state.