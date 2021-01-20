Waterfowl numbers reaching annual peak
Mid-January is upon us and, in most years, this means peak waterfowl numbers for the year should be arriving soon.
Last week’s reports from both public and private land managers remained similar to the previous week, with some areas maintaining high hunting success while others had little.
Although there may not have been a large migration of new ducks entering Mississippi, local weather was cool enough to keep birds actively moving and feeding, which likely helped to boost harvest.
Mild weather not helpful
In contrast, the forecast for this week includes warmer temperatures and significant chances of rain. With coming rainfall, wetland habitat availability is expected to continue increasing, which could cause bird concentrations to shift to newly flooded areas.
The Mississippi River and its tributaries throughout the Mississippi Delta remain well below their flood stages again this week.
Weather severity index models do not predict significant southern movements of mallards this week, but there could be a weather-induced increase of other dabbling ducks at southern latitudes.
Mallards on the move
Reports of mallards using forested wetlands remain high again this week, which is typical for late-season mallard behavior as they seek dense cover for escaping inclement weather, avoiding hunting pressure, and isolating for pair bonding. However, when new shallow water becomes available, mallards and other ducks often quickly respond to newly flooded food resources.
Hunters are reminded to keep an eye on areas that may become flooded after this week’s rainfall.
Geese on the go
Goose numbers have remained high across the Mississippi Delta for several weeks now, and hunters are reporting successful mixed bag hunts when preparing to take geese while hunting ducks.
The regular waterfowl seasons will remain open through January 31.
The late January aerial waterfowl survey is underway and is planned to be completed this week if weather allows.
A full report will be available upon completion on www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl.
Access info online
This site also includes much more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, including links to hunting regulations, migration reports, and habitat information for specific WMAs and other public lands throughout the state.