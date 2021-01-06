Waterfowl continue to arrive in Mississippi
A nice cold front moved into Mississippi to start the New Year. Heavy rain and a drop in temperature produced a push from southerly migrating ducks into Mississippi.
Wetland habitat availability in the Mississippi Delta increased dramatically for the time being.
The Mississippi River and its tributaries have begun to rise, which will increase the wetland habitat availability throughout most of the Delta.
Outlook remains wet
The extended forecast shows more rain midweek with the low temperatures dipping below freezing. As a result, weather severity index models predict that dabbling ducks, including mallards, could have a strong migration southward due to weather for the upcoming week.
Mallards on the move
Reports seem to indicate an increase in mallard numbers from last week in the Mississippi Delta.
Recent harvest reports from public and private lands have included an increase in mallard harvest as well. With temperatures dipping below freezing at nights, deep-water habitat, such as catfish ponds or oxbow lakes should become more important to ducks if shallow flooded fields ice over.
Ice no hindrance
As shallow sheets of ice melt throughout the day, waterfowl will typically return to these areas quickly to feed.
This in turn could prove for some nice afternoon hunting opportunities.
Aerial survey upcoming
The early January aerial waterfowl survey is currently underway. As soon as surveys are completed, a full report will be available on www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl.
This site also includes much more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, including links to hunting regulations, migration reports, and habitat information for specific WMAs and other public lands throughout the state.
With the second half of the hunting season remaining, increasing numbers are encouraging.