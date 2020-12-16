Cold fronts are serving state’s duck season well
Wetland habitat availability is still below the normal levels for this time of year across much of the state, causing waterfowl to concentrate in areas with intensively managed habitat.
The Mississippi River and interior Delta river systems are also well below flood stage currently.
The extended forecast predicts a warming trend here this week, leading to a rainy weekend followed by another cold front. Weather severity index models predict that dabbling ducks (including mallards) should continue to push southward from mid-latitude areas due to the cold system arriving from the north.
Additionally, habitat conditions in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions are relatively dry, which could help to speed up migration into areas further south.
Several state wildlife management areas and intensively managed private lands across the Mississippi Delta continued to report good hunting success for the second weekend.
Green-winged teal and gadwall made up a significant portion of waterfowl harvest reports last weekend. Snow, blue, Ross’s, and white-fronted geese have continued to increase in numbers recently, using complexes of large agricultural fields.
As newly arriving waterfowl continue to enter the state, changes in water levels and distribution of wetland habitat will impact where birds congregate.
Mississippi’s waterfowl seasons resumed on Dec. 9 and will continue through Jan. 31.