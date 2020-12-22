Waterfowl numbers increase across state
Weather across the state last week remained relatively seasonal early and then gradually warmed up by mid-week as new flights of waterfowl from the north continued to arrive.
Wetland habitat availability is still below the normal levels for this time of year across much of the state, but many areas have received enough rainfall to continue gradually increasing wetland size. The Mississippi River and interior Delta river systems are also still well below flood stage currently.
The extended forecast predicts another short-duration cold front this week, followed by mild temperatures by the weekend. Weather severity index models predict that dabbling ducks, including mallards, should continue to push southward from mid-latitude areas due to the cold weather system and increasing snow cover early to mid-week.
Mallards on the move
Wetland conditions in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions are still relatively dry, which may help to encourage migration into areas further south. State wildlife management areas and intensively managed private lands across the Mississippi Delta reported a decline in hunting success over the last week, but some good reports were received over the weekend.
Green-winged teal and gadwall again made up a significant portion of waterfowl harvest reports, but mallard harvest has begun to increase. Snow, blue, Ross’s and white-fronted geese have continued to increase in numbers, and very good reports of white-fronted goose, or speckle-bellied goose, hunting have been received recently.
As newly arriving waterfowl continue to enter the state, changes in water levels and distribution of wetland habitat will impact where birds congregate.
Sunflower remains open
Due to prolonged backwater flooding the last two growing seasons, water control structures in the green-tree reservoirs will not be closed to capture water for the 2020-21 hunting season on Sunflower WMA.
However, hunters are reminded that there are approximately 5,200 acres of lowlying sloughs, lakes, and other wetlands scattered across Sunflower WMA.
Most of these areas have water control structures in them and will be the first areas to flood on the WMA. These natural, lowlying areas often provide better habitat and hunting opportunities than the green tree reservoirs.
These areas may also eventually flood from winter rainfall and backwater.