Waterfowl season opener brings hunter success
Duck hunting bag numbers were generally good Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, the first split of the season. The second split opens today and closes on Sunday. The third split opens Dec. 9 and runs through the end of January.
Similar to the previous two seasons’ opening weekends, Mississippi experienced a warming trend with rain sweeping over much of the state. Wetland habitat availability is still behind the normal levels for this time of year across much of Mississippi, but rainfall over the weekend in the range of two to three inches has helped in some areas.
Mallards on the move
Waterfowl numbers in the Mississippi Delta are expected to increase this week as a new cold front has arrived. The extended forecast predicts relatively cool weather to remain throughout the week, and weather severity index models predict that dabbling ducks other than mallards should continue to push southward from mid-latitude areas due to a cold system pushing from the north. Several state wildlife management areas and intensively managed private lands across the Mississippi Delta reported good hunting success for the opening weekend, despite rain events which may have somewhat hindered hunter participation. Green-winged teal, blue-winged teal, northern shovelers and gadwall made up a significant portion of harvest reports.
Goose numbers growing
After a slow start, snow, blue, Ross’s and white-fronted geese continue to enter the state, using complexes of large agricultural fields. Biologists and managers are hopeful that waterfowl numbers will increase during the current split.
As always, availability of quality wetland habitat and weather conditions will greatly influence waterfowl harvest on both private and public lands.
For more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi, visit mdwfp.com/waterfowl or call 601-432-2199. The waterfowl program website lists links to hunting regulations, migration reports and habitat information.