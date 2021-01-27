Duck numbers good for season’s final weekend
Although there may not have been a large migration of new ducks entering Mississippi, local weather remains cool enough to keep birds actively moving and feeding, which helps to boost harvest.
In contrast, the forecast for this week includes warmer temperatures and significant chances of rain.
With coming rainfall, wetland habitat availability is expected to continue increasing, which could cause bird concentrations to shift to newly flooded areas.
The Mississippi River and its tributaries throughout the Mississippi Delta remain well below their flood stages again this week. Weather severity index models do not predict significant southern movements of mallards this week, but there could be a weather-induced increase of other dabbling ducks at southern latitudes.
Mallards in timber
Reports of mallards using forested wetlands remain high again this week, which is typical for late season mallard behavior as they seek dense cover for escaping inclement weather, avoiding hunting pressure, and isolating for pair bonding.
However, when new shallow water becomes available, mallards and other ducks often quickly respond to newly flooded food resources.
Hunters are reminded to keep an eye on areas that may become flooded after this week’s rainfall.
Goose populations high
Goose numbers have remained high across the Mississippi Delta for several weeks now, and hunters are reporting successful mixed bag hunts when preparing to take geese while hunting ducks.
The regular waterfowl seasons will remain open through January 31. The late January aerial waterfowl survey is underway and is planned to be completed this week if weather allows.
A full report will be available upon completion on www.mdwfp.com/waterfowl.
This site also includes much more information regarding waterfowl in Mississippi.