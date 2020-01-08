Rainfall scattering arriving waterfowl
Rainfall has continued to increase or maintain already above-average wetland conditions in many areas, with some rivers and smaller tributaries reaching flood stage.
This week’s forecast predicts more seasonable temperatures by mid-week and another rainy weekend.
Water levels in the Mississippi River and many other river systems remain very high and are predicted to rise in the coming days. Weather severity index models predict some southward movements of dabbling duck species this week from mid-latitude areas. However, abundant wetland habitat is available throughout much of the Mississippi Flyway.
Public lands producing
Waterfowl hunting success on many public and private lands has slightly improved recently, but continues to be below average overall.
Some areas have experienced localized success. Mallards, green-winged teal, and gadwall have made up a significant portion of recent waterfowl harvest reports.
Duck hunters are encouraged to scout areas which may have recently become flooded, including low-lying areas near field drainages and forested areas along creeks and rivers.
Very large flocks of snow, blue, Ross’s and white-fronted geese are still being observed using agricultural fields and wetlands across the Delta, and some waterfowl hunters have taken advantage by incorporating goose setups into their duck hunting strategies.