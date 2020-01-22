Mild weather in Midwest failing to move ducks
Mississippi experienced another week of mild temperatures followed by weekend rainfall last week. Ongoing and forecasted rain later this week will continue to add to an already high level of wetland habitat across the state.
As creeks and rivers continue to rise, many have expanded past their natural banks and have experienced natural flooding. The lower Mississippi River is currently rising, approaching flood stage for multiple locations.
Water levels in Steele Bayou have risen over the last week and the current water level for the Steele Bayou gauge was 92.05 feet as of 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Due to these high- water conditions in Steele Bayou, both Phil Bryant and Mahannah Wildlife Management Areas will be open for waterfowl hunting daily with no draw permit required until further notice. However, water levels will limit access to these WMAs.
The current cold weather may cause additional southward movements of waterfowl into Mississippi from northern latitudes. Hunting reports from state WMAs and private lands across the Mississippi Delta improved overall over the last week.
Gadwall and mallards made up a large portion of waterfowl harvest reports.
Very large flocks of snow, blue, Ross’s, and white-fronted geese are still commonly seen across the Delta region and waterfowl hunters have taken advantage of the abundant opportunities.