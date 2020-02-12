State waterfowl survey indicates healthy flock
The MDWFP’s late January aerial waterfowl survey occurred the week of Jan. 21-24.
Due to near-record rainfall for the month of January in some areas, wetland habitat availability remained well above the levels typically observed for this time of year in the Mississippi Delta.
Flooded habitat was readily available in most regions of the Mississippi Delta, especially in the Yazoo backwater area in the South Delta and lands between the Mississippi River levees.
Most drainages, creeks, and rivers in the interior Delta have high water levels and natural over-bank flooding was observed in many areas due to frequent rainfall. As a result, observations of ducks in the Mississippi Delta were more evenly distributed across the landscape than previous surveys.
Abundance continues
Continuing this year’s trend, duck abundance estimates increased again, reaching peak levels. Estimates were similar to several recent years’ late January estimates in the Mississippi Delta region. Estimates for mallards, other dabblers and total ducks were higher than their long-term averages for the late January period, while diving ducks were below the longterm.
Large numbers of greater white-fronted geese were again observed using large agricultural fields, both dry and flooded, and levees around production catfish ponds.
Light goose conservation order opportunities will continue through March 31.