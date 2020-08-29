Jake Weir is not the kind of quarterback Ty Hardin coached at Houston.
During his four years there, Hardin had dual- threat playmakers like Urriah Shephard and Jalen May. Entering his first season as Tupelo’s coach, he has Weir, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound pocket passer who didn’t run much last year.
In his first year as a starter, Weir completed 152 of 251 passes (60.6%) for 2,257 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Golden Wave went 7-5.
Hardin has studied the tape of Weir and said the difference between him and the quarterbacks at Houston is “night and day.”
But that’s not a bad thing.
“He’s what you call a true quarterback type of guy, because most of the time your true quarterbacks are the best leaders on your team, and he is either our best leader or one of our best leaders,” Hardin said.
Weir said he can run the ball if needed, but Tupelo’s offense won’t be a replica of what Houston did under Hardin. In fact it will incorporate some of what Tupelo has done in the past.
There will be zone reads, run-pass options, empty backfields, two-tight end sets.
“He’s definitely all about finding answers for everything, whether it’s run, pass, run-pass option,” Weir said of Hardin. “He’s definitely a creative and energetic guy.”
Weir has been playing QB long enough that he should be able to smoothly navigate the wrinkles in Hardin’s offense. He began playing flag football at age 6 and has always been a quarterback, save for a brief middle school dalliance with wide receiver.
“You can put whatever on his plate, and he’s going to be able to handle it,” Hardin said. “The coaching staff that was here from last year, every one of them have been like, ‘Jake is 50 times better than he was last season.’”
Weir’s biggest adjustment this fall might be losing his top two receivers, Trip Wilson and Jaycob Horn. Those two combined for 1,771 yards and 16 TDs.
Weir said he has faith in returnees Jarius McGinister, Corbin Huggins and Alex Pounds, all of whom saw time at receiver last year.
“We’ll definitely reload,” Weir said, “so I think we’ll be really good this year.”