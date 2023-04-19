A conversation with our granddaughter about a course she is taking in college prompted a memory for me; one that carried me back many years. The year was either 1978 or '79. The exact year doesn’t really matter. I only mention it because I was much younger then, but still a little old to be as entertained as I was by a new TV show.
I had been in bed for a week with bronchitis. This particular night, I felt well enough to deal with my misery from the comfort of the den couch. Ruble had college night classes, so it was up to our girls, ages 12 and 6, to make sure there were enough pillows propping me up so I could breathe.
One of the girls turned the TV on, and the new show’s introduction did not impress me.
“I’m miserable enough without having to watch this,” I thought. Still, for Michelle and Dawn’s sake, I was willing to muddle through the next 30 minutes. That half-hour proved to be the most laughed-filled 30 minutes I had spent since I began watching "I Love Lucy" in the early 1950s.
The new show was called “Mork and Mindy,” and that night, more than 40 years ago, was the beginning of my love of anything Robin Williams was a part of. As Mork from Ork, Williams flew to earth aboard an egg and burst out of his shell in red pants and colorful suspenders. He gave a performance so outstanding, we didn't notice how ludicrous the show's storyline was. Even though I felt as if there was a load of bricks on my chest, I laughed and laughed. The antics of Robin Williams were so funny, I forgot the pain in my chest. It wasn’t as much what he said as how he said it. I knew I was watching a genius at work, not someone who had been “taught” to be funny. Robin Williams had a God-given talent.
This talented man went on to do many things. He could do drama as well as comedy. I found out he could make me cry just as hard as he made me laugh. Robin Williams had a generous heart and a loving spirit. And he also had a problem. One that people do not like to talk about or seek help for, but it is a big problem that is the cause of many woes. He had a mental illness. There were times when Robin Williams was in a deep place of depression; the kind that saying, “get over it” won’t help. So many of us are so ignorant about such that we sometimes find it too easy to think of those suffering from depression as attention seekers. I was so ignorant for so long about this type of illness that I sometimes feel guilty because of it.
Robin Williams, like so many others, kept his problem to himself. Perhaps he didn’t realize how much he meant to us. His family said there were many dark times when he couldn’t see the light or hear the laughter. We know that now. One of those times became just too dark for him, and he took care of it in what he felt was the only way. We lost a great talent and a generous and caring man when he took his life. A lot of people suffer just like he did.
Whether we are parents, teachers, doctors, layers, or Indian chiefs, we should all do what we can to help these people out of these darkest of dark places. Our granddaughter has enlightened me a great deal because of the courses she is taking. It is something to which more attention must be paid. And let it begin with each of us.
