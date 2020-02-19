“We intend that the ‘SENTINEL’ shall ever be vigilant and faithful in guarding the interests of Mississippi and our native county ‘good old Tippah’…We shall exclude from our columns everything pernicious, or hurtful in its character to either the moral, or mental cultures of old, or young. We will doubtless make many mistakes, as do all men, but ‘pass our imperfections by,’ and give us credit for what we intend rather for what we actually do.”
-Thomas Spight, Southern Sentinel, March 13, 1979
Thomas Spight, the founder of the Southern Sentinel, wrote the above words as part of his “salutatory” in the inaugural edition of the paper. These words resonate today as much as they did those many years ago. He established the Sentinel as a watchdog for the people and states that we will never purposely be harmful or hurtful to the people of “good old Tippah.” And as far as I know, we never have purposely done so.
Unfortunately, sometimes the news does hurt, but let me reassure you that we do not mean to offend. Reporting a crime, a social or economic issue, a court appeal or even a special event can inadvertently hurt someone. In bringing awareness to an issue that affects Group A, Group B often feels they have been slighted or accused. There have been many times we have been unknowing and unintentionally offended citizens and businesses in Tippah County.
In fact, I have been hurt by the Sentinel; not by something that was published but by something that was never printed.
My mother died in 1998. For over two years, between her death and the time I began working at the Sentinel, I believed that the paper chose not to run her obituary for some unknown reason. “They” had run a very brief story (I think it was one or two of sentences) about the car accident in which she died. I felt that because of that “article,” the Sentinel did not feel the need to run the obituary. I was hurt and a little resentful, feeling that my hometown paper did not think my mother’s life was worth a simple obituary.
I had been very wrong. First, I did not know the process in which the paper received obituaries. At the time, the funeral homes would fax obits over to the Sentinel office. Most likely the fax did not go through or it could have stuck to another fax and got misplaced. After working here for a few months, I realized sometimes obits got lost in transmission or misplaced.
I don’t know how many times a family member has called us and wanted to know why we had not published their loved ones obituary. Whenever this happens we try to make amends as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience, call the funeral home and get the obituary in the next edition of the paper. I had not called to inquire about my mother’s obit. I just harbored unnecessary hurt feelings.
Over the years, I have received phone calls from readers who were hurt that we covered one story too much and did not give enough attention to the story that affected them. I have listened to readers cry over the phone because they felt a photo of a child was inappropriate and would cause the child to be harassed or bullied. I have been chastised by a customer for spelling her loved one’s name incorrectly. Businesses have rebuked me for stories that they felt did not shed a good light on them. Parents and grandparents often tell us we haven’t given enough coverage their child’s sport, club, or accomplishment. We have also been told that we do not run enough pictures of one group and too many of another.
In all of these cases, someone was hurt or offended and in all of these cases we did not mean to upset anyone. Yes, we have made countless mistakes in these pages over the past years and I am sure we will make many more. But rest assured if the mistake was our fault we will do everything in our power to correct it. If a story we have written has offended anyone or any group in our mission to be a “sentinel’ for the people, it was unintentional also. Our intentions have always been noble. We have never knowingly printed false information or used unethical practices to obtain a story.
I ask those who feel they have been treated unfairly in our pages to do as Capt. Spight asked those many years ago and “‘pass our imperfections by,’ and give us credit for what we intend rather for what we actually do.”