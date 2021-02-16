Mother Nature had the last word about this week’s SEC basketball schedule.
Two Mississippi State games set for Tuesday were postponed, while weather concerns also pushed back an Ole Miss men’s game which was only added to the schedule on Sunday.
Now, the Bulldogs and Rebels men’s teams will both play on Thursday at 4 p.m. – MSU at Auburn on ESPNU and Ole Miss hosting LSU on the SEC Network.
The MSU women (8-6, 3-5) have had two games postponed this week due to the inclement weather. The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to play at Ole Miss this past Sunday and at home against Tennessee on Tuesday. Neither game has been rescheduled yet.
The MSU women, who are set to play Auburn on Thursday, have had eight games postponed or canceled this season. The Tennessee game has been postponed twice – the first time for COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program back on Feb. 4.
The SEC office made a few other changes to this week’s schedule in an official announcement Tuesday night.
South Carolina’s game at Tennessee, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played tonight at 9 as a result of COVID-19 contact tracing inside the Tennessee program.
Alabama’s game at Texas A&M was moved from tonight to Thursday, with a 2 p.m. tipoff on the SEC Network.

The moves for the Mississippi State and Ole Miss men find the state rivals headed in opposite directions.
The Rebels (12-8, 7-6 SEC) are on a four-game wining streak that includes wins against a pair of teams ranked No. 10 nationally at the time – Tennessee on Feb.2 and Missouri on Feb.10.
The Bulldogs (11-11, 5-8) have lost six of their last seven games.
