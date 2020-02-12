A few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening across areas in northeast Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis.
The main concerns are damaging winds and flooding, but there is a possibility for a brief spin-up tornado.
Here is a look at how things are likely to unfold this afternoon as a cold front pushes through the Mid-South. Best chance for severe weather will be across NE MS from 4 pm to 8 pm. #tnwx #mswx #mowx #arwx #midsouthwx pic.twitter.com/09bV1NjtV5— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 12, 2020
Widespread rain is expected across the Mid-South today. A few thunderstorms will be possible across northeast Mississippi this afternoon, some of which could be severe. Expect a large temperature spread across the region as a warm front moves into northeast Mississippi today. pic.twitter.com/9PabLa5DlT— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) February 12, 2020
The NWS said the highest chances for severe weather in northeast Mississippi are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
