(Photo credit: National Weather Service Memphis)

A few thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening across areas in northeast Mississippi, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis.

The main concerns are damaging winds and flooding, but there is a possibility for a brief spin-up tornado.

The NWS said the highest chances for severe weather in northeast Mississippi are from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

